Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Dodson's avatar
Thomas Dodson
Sep 11

I agree. Wish we had more acute care psychiatric beds and a new set of civil commitment laws which balanced the liberty interests of the severely mentally ill with community needs for safety, civility, and beauty.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Owendoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture