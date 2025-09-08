250 Days In, Portland’s City Council Must Refocus on Local Priorities

By Brian M. Owendoff September 8, 2025

Today marks 250 days since Portland’s new City Council was sworn into office. In that time, we’ve seen passionate speeches, symbolic resolutions, and even a $100,000 international junket to Vienna. What we haven’t seen is meaningful progress on the three most urgent issues facing Portlanders: safety, mental health and addiction, and economic development.

This City Council—particularly its Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) members—has shown a troubling pattern of focusing on national and international issues that fall far outside the scope of city governance. It’s time to get back to basics.

What a City Council Is (and Isn’t) Responsible For

Let’s be clear: Portland’s City Council is not Congress, the State Department, or the United Nations.

It has no authority over:

1. The Israel-Palestine conflict, as referenced in recent statements and resolutions.

2. Federal immigration policy, which is determined by Congress and enforced by national agencies.

3. The Pentagon budget, despite Councilor Angelita Morillo’s September 4th call to reallocate $3.5 billion from the U.S. military to Gaza-related aid and immigration support.

4. Relocation of Portland’s central fuel terminal (Zenith), which would require a deep-water port, major rail access, and a decade-plus of regulatory hurdles—at a cost north of $5 billion+.

The council’s time and energy are finite. Portland’s residents deserve leaders who focus on the pressing challenges in their own backyard.

Portland’s Real Priorities: Maslow 101

The three biggest issues confronting Portland today sit right at the base of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs: safety, stability, and economic opportunity.

1. Safety and Law Enforcement

Public safety must be the foundation of any livable city. Residents, workers, and visitors all deserve to feel safe on our streets and in our neighborhoods. Yet, selective enforcement of laws—particularly during the nightly ICE facility protests that disrupted hundreds of neighbors without meaningful police response—undermines trust in institutions and fosters resentment.

If laws are not enforced uniformly, then the rule of law becomes optional.

2. Mental Health, Drug Addiction, and Housing

Portland is in the middle of a humanitarian crisis. Drug overdoses are at record highs. Mental illness is untreated. Homeless encampments continue to strain public spaces and services.

We need real investment in a continuum of care: detox beds, transitional housing with wraparound services, and a functioning mental health infrastructure in partnership with Multnomah County and the State of Oregon. Piecemeal programs and experimental housing ideas imported from Europe won’t solve what is fundamentally a regional health emergency.

3. Economic Development

Here’s a fact often left out of the housing debate: Portland has over 25,000 vacant apartments.

What we have is not a housing supply crisis — we have a job crisis. Portland needs to focus on attracting employers, growing small businesses, and creating living-wage jobs so that people can afford to live in the housing that already exists.

Quality of life starts with a paycheck. Social housing can’t succeed without economic opportunity to sustain it.

The Vienna Trip: Misguided Priorities

The Council’s much-touted trip to Vienna to study social housing was both expensive and ill-conceived.

The model they studied works in Austria because of a vastly different national funding structure, regulatory environment, and land-use framework. Portland’s reality is entirely different.

Moreover, the Councilors who championed this trip—Green, Dunphy, and Avalos—lack real-world experience in real estate development, construction, or mental health and job-training programs. Meanwhile, the Director of Portland’s Housing Bureau already spent 20 years in Los Angeles housing leadership and two years working in Vienna itself. What more is there to learn that justifies a six-figure expense?

Time to Refocus

It’s not too late, but time is running out. The next four months will determine whether Portland is on a path to recovery in four years — or stagnation for forty.

We don’t need symbolic gestures or ideological distractions. We need competent governance focused on the city’s core responsibilities: public safety, infrastructure, economic growth, and public health.

Every Portland resident should contact their Councilors and remind them: You were elected to serve the people of this city — not to act as international diplomats or federal lobbyists.

Let’s bring the focus back home.

Brian Owendoff is a Portland resident / business owner / civic advocate and has lead teams that have completed over $3.5 billion in commercial real estate development including seven mixed use towers in Downtown Portland. Mr. Owendoff volunteers extensively in the areas of mental health and addiction, working with organizations such as the Behavioral Health Resource Center and Doreen’s Kitchen at Bud Clark Commons, where hundreds of unhoused men are served dinner monthly. His involvement extends to multiple business, philanthropic, and real estate boards.

His dual perspective—as a developer and as a direct-service volunteer—gives him a unique understanding of Portland’s mental health, unhoused and economic crisis.

Contact: brian@bmocre.com