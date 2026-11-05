Brian Owendoff

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Random Commenter
5h

Hey, it provides the opportunity for left-wing political candidates to hire their friends with City money, serving a purpose similar to the bloated office budget for city councilors.

If you just view their goal as maximizing the amount of City money flowing to the left-wing political class in Portland, you won't go far wrong.

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Charles Dunaway's avatar
Charles Dunaway
7h

Where does all this money go? The huge number of candidates for each council seat does not indicate democracy, it indicates intentional confusion. Coupled with the unnecessarily complex ranked choice voting scheme, many voters probably throw up their hands and pick random names or just leave it blank. First of all, we need 12 council district - not 4 with 3 members each. Second we need to make the threshold for public financing higher and the lower the cap so that taxpayer money is not wasted. Portland cannot afford to keep electing these DSA clowns who have no idea what the job of a city council is.

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