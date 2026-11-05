In the 2026 Portland City Council elections, more than $2.3 million in taxpayer-funded public campaign financing was provided to 13 candidates running in Districts 3 and 4.

At a time when Portland faces enormous budget pressures, mounting unfunded liabilities, declining public confidence, and critical failures in basic city services, the decision to spend millions subsidizing political campaigns deserves serious scrutiny.

Consider what happened in District 4.

Three candidates aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) participated in the election in District 4: incumbent Mitch Green, Jeremy Smith, and Jamie Evenstar.

The results for Smith and Evenstar raise legitimate questions about the cost-effectiveness and accountability of Portland's Small Donor Elections program.

Jeremy Smith: $149,250 in taxpayer funding for 2,993 votes.

Smith finished sixth in District 4, receiving just 2,993 votes, or approximately 5.64% of the votes cast.

That translates to approximately $50 in taxpayer-funded campaign financing for every vote received.

Jamie Evenstar: $100,000 in taxpayer funding for 3,031 votes.

Evenstar finished fifth, receiving 3,031 votes.

That amounts to approximately $33 in taxpayer-funded campaign financing for every vote received.

Combined, taxpayers provided these two candidates with $249,250 in public campaign financing for a total of just 6,024 first-choice votes.

That is approximately $41.38 in public campaign financing per vote.

Portland has its priorities backwards

Candidates have every right to run for public office, advocate for their political beliefs, and seek financial support from willing contributors.

But taxpayers should not be expected to underwrite an expensive political financing system without meaningful accountability for how public resources are distributed and whether the program delivers a reasonable public benefit.

Portland is struggling with homelessness, public safety, deteriorating infrastructure, an affordability crisis, declining business investment, and enormous long-term financial obligations.

We cannot adequately fund core city services, yet we somehow found more than $2.3 million to subsidize 13 political campaigns.

This is not responsible fiscal management. It is a misallocation of public resources.

The fundamental question is simple: Why should taxpayers be forced to finance political campaigns that generate so little electoral support while the city struggles to meet its most basic responsibilities?

Public financing should encourage broad civic participation, not become an open-ended taxpayer subsidy for fringe political campaigns.

Portland needs a serious conversation about reforming the Small Donor Elections program, establishing meaningful performance and accountability standards, and ensuring that public dollars serve the public interest.

Taxpayer money is not political play money. Portland's residents deserve a government that understands the difference.