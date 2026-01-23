In these 20 U.S. apartment markets, gain-to-lease (inverted rent rolls) could emerge as a major operational headwind in 2026—at least until new-lease rent growth reaccelerates.

The chart compares 3-year average new-lease rent change (trade-out) versus renewal rent change. The wider the gap, the bigger the problem. When renewals are priced above new leases, operators lose pricing power—and renewal rent growth becomes increasingly difficult without concessions.

That’s why we’re already hearing reports of renewal concessions, something that’s highly unusual in a normal cycle.

Where the Risk Is Highest

The list is dominated by high-supply markets, led by:

Austin (by far)

Raleigh

Jacksonville

San Antonio

Phoenix

But the issue isn’t limited to Sun Belt supply stories. Markets like Seattle, Minneapolis, Portland, and Oakland also show up, with demand-side weakness compounding the challenge in the latter two.

Bottom line: it’s still a renter’s market in these metros. A massive supply wave has given renters more options than they’ve had in years.

How We Got Here

The U.S. just experienced the largest apartment supply wave in ~50 years .

New-lease rents were crushed, producing three consecutive years of flat-to-falling rents in high-supply markets.

From 2023–2025, operators still achieved normal-ish renewal rent growth—but only because of loss-to-lease built up during the 2021–22 rent surge.

That runway is now largely gone.

Definitions Matter

Loss-to-Lease (Normal): New renters pay more than renewing residents.

Gain-to-Lease (Abnormal): New renters pay lessthan renewing residents.

That’s the problem.

A resident in good standing won’t willingly renew at above-market rents. You might get away with a small premium—but as the gap widens, the incentive to move (even within the same building) rises quickly. And moving costs aren’t prohibitive when it’s IKEA furniture and a friend with a pickup.

What Fixes It?

If leasing momentum improves—concessions burn off and asking rents rebound—renewal growth can continue.