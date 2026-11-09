There is something profoundly wrong when an organization entrusted with helping people overcome addiction and mental health challenges can reportedly fly vulnerable Native Americans into Oregon for treatment, collect millions in Medicaid payments, and then leave some of those same people stranded hundreds or thousands of miles from home.

And somehow, the people running the organization are the ones whose compensation appears to have benefited most from its explosive growth.

The latest KGW investigation into Medicine Wheel Recovery Services should make every Oregon taxpayer stop and ask a basic question: Who exactly was looking out for the patients—and who was looking after the money?

According to KGW's review of tax filings and state records, Medicine Wheel billed Oregon Medicaid approximately $14.2 million in 2024 and 2025. During that same period, compensation for the organization's two cofounders climbed from roughly $143,000 and $147,000 in 2022 to more than $260,000 each in 2025.

That's an increase of roughly 80% in three years.

Meanwhile, Portland officials believe the organization continued sending former patients to the city despite being told to stop.

This is not a minor administrative oversight. It is a deeply troubling breakdown of responsibility involving vulnerable people, public money, and an organization that was supposed to provide care.

The business model: Bring them in, bill Medicaid, and send them away?

KGW reported that Medicine Wheel flew Native Americans from tribal reservations around the country to Oregon for treatment. The organization reportedly provided transportation into the program but did not ensure that people who left or were discharged could safely return home.

According to information Medicine Wheel provided to Portland staff, the organization acknowledged giving as many as 420 people one-way bus tickets to Portland between 2018 and 2025.

People seeking treatment, some already struggling with addiction, mental illness, and extraordinary personal circumstances, were transported across the country and then allegedly left to fend for themselves in a city where they had no established support network.

One woman, Jerilyn Grassrope, told KGW she was dropped off at a Sauvie Island bus stop with a bus pass. She had no phone, knew nobody in the area, and was approximately 1,400 miles from home.

She described being abandoned without a real chance to get back on her feet.

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson called the practice a dumping ground. State Representative Tawna Sanchez described the situation as unacceptable.

Those are extraordinary statements. But the circumstances described by the people affected are even more disturbing.

Medicaid revenue exploded. Executive compensation followed.

The financial picture deserves just as much scrutiny as the treatment practices.

In 2022, Medicine Wheel reported approximately $3.05 million in revenue, with most coming from contributions and grants.

By 2024 and 2025, the organization had shifted heavily toward Medicaid-funded program revenue, reporting $6.3 million and $7.89 million, respectively, in Medicaid billing.

Oregon Health Authority records reviewed by KGW showed more than $13 million in direct fee-for-service Medicaid payments over calendar years 2024 and 2025.

And as the money flowed in, executive compensation rose dramatically.

The two cofounders each received more than $260,000 in 2025. Several other directors and officers were also receiving compensation, with reported payments ranging from $13,000 to more than $81,000.

A nonprofit watchdog CEO who reviewed the filings described the organization's governance as a serious concern. The filings indicated no independent audit in 2022, 2024, or 2025. They also showed that Medicine Wheel did not report an independent review or documented board approval of executive compensation.

Let that sink in.

Millions in taxpayer-funded Medicaid payments. Rapidly increasing executive salaries. No reported independent financial audit in those years. And serious questions about whether the organization was adequately protecting the people it was supposed to serve.

At what point does someone in state government decide that this deserves more than another round of paperwork and promises?

Where was the oversight?

This is where the story becomes bigger than Medicine Wheel.

Oregon has spent years expanding public funding for homelessness services, addiction treatment, behavioral health, and supportive housing. Government officials routinely tell taxpayers that more money is needed to address these crises.

Fine. But where is the corresponding accountability?

When an organization receives millions in public money, taxpayers should expect transparent financial records, independent oversight, responsible governance, and measurable results.

When that organization serves vulnerable people, the standard should be even higher.

Instead, KGW's reporting describes an organization whose financial practices raised serious questions, whose executive compensation surged, and whose patient-discharge practices prompted Portland officials to issue a cease-and-desist letter.

Even more concerning, Portland officials now believe the practice may have continued after Medicine Wheel reportedly said it had changed its policies.

In July, Mayor Wilson wrote in an email concerning a former participant who needed help returning to a North Dakota reservation: "Let's review … the Cease and Desist is not being followed."

In August, Portland outreach workers encountered two men from South Dakota seeking help getting home after leaving Medicine Wheel.

The city says the organization did not provide a requested list of people it had transported to Portland. Officials have indicated that a court order may be necessary to obtain answers.

If these concerns are substantiated, this is not simply a failure of one nonprofit. It is a failure of the oversight system that allowed the situation to develop and may have allowed it to continue.

Oregon's addiction and homelessness systems cannot afford another accountability failure.

Portland and Multnomah County are struggling with homelessness, addiction, mental illness, public safety, and an enormous demand on public resources.

Every dollar matters. Every bed matters. Every treatment opportunity matters.

And every person who enters a treatment program deserves to be treated with dignity and given a realistic plan for what happens next.

Treatment cannot mean transporting someone into a program, billing taxpayers, and then handing them a bus ticket when the relationship ends.

Nor should nonprofit status be treated as a shield against basic financial scrutiny. A charitable mission does not eliminate the obligation to demonstrate that public funds are being used responsibly.

The Oregon Health Authority says it is investigating Medicine Wheel. Oregon's Medicaid Fraud Unit has declined to confirm or deny whether it is investigating. The state should make the findings public when legally possible and explain what corrective action, if any, will follow.

The questions taxpayers deserve answered

1. How much public money was paid to Medicine Wheel? A complete accounting should identify Medicaid payments, grants, contracts, and other public funding.

2. Were the services billed actually delivered as represented? The state should examine billing records, treatment documentation, and patient outcomes.

3. Who approved the executive compensation increases? Taxpayers deserve to know whether an independent board reviewed and justified the substantial increases.

4. Why were independent financial audits apparently absent? What safeguards were in place to protect public funds?

5. How many people were transported to Portland and subsequently discharged without a safe plan to return home? The state and city need a verified accounting, not assurances.

6. Did Medicine Wheel comply with Portland's cease-and-desist demand? If not, what enforcement action is available, and why has it not already been taken?

7. Who at the state level was responsible for monitoring the organization? And what did regulators know about its practices and when?

Oregon does not have a shortage of organizations asking for taxpayer money. It has a shortage of confidence that the money is being spent effectively, transparently, and responsibly.

We keep hearing that the answer to homelessness and addiction is more funding. But more funding without accountability is not a strategy. It is an invitation to repeat the same failures at greater expense.

The people who entered Medicine Wheel seeking help deserved better. Native American communities deserved better. Portland taxpayers deserved better.

And if the reporting is substantiated, the people responsible should face meaningful consequences—not another bureaucratic review that disappears into the state government's filing cabinets.

The test of a treatment program is not how much Medicaid money it collects, how many houses it operates, or how much its executives earn. The test is whether people receive treatment, recover, and leave with a real chance at a better life.

Anything less is a betrayal of the mission—and a betrayal of the taxpayers funding it.

Source basis: KGW investigative report provided in the uploaded material. Allegations and official concerns are attributed to KGW, city officials, and cited records; the state investigation remains ongoing.

https://www.kgw.com/article/news/investigations/city-leaders-believe-medicine-wheel-still-dumping-patients-in-portland/283-923b7b72-8c23-451c-97dc-884145d3b05f