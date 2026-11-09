Brian Owendoff

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Thomas Dodson
5h

When it comes to addiction treatment the burden rests on the individual afflicted. Providing someone a place to live without being able to access drugs is the treatment. The desire to stop using drugs and the will to do so, is largely an individual effort. Therefore, outcomes depend upon individuals, not on organizations. People can learn a lot if working with a good therapist, but the therapist, or the organization, doesn’t own the success or failure of the effort. Public money’s put to nonprofits are only successful to the extent that one lives in a culture that respects accountability and good intentions and basic honesty. You can’t throw money at mental health care but need to have structural reform in mental health law and policy. It is like a building that is designed poorly and is structurally defective. No matter how much money you put into it, it still fails.

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Thomas Dodson's avatar
Thomas Dodson
5h

Regulation of mental health care is difficult. There are lots of examples of overuse of hospitalization, extended confinements with little benefit, and essentially using the mentally ill to make money off of. It is disgusting but it is widespread in organizations that are often inadequately managed and supervised. It can also be difficult to limit care to people who have no interest in changing, or who have gotten what reasonably can be expected. The state hospital systems are good examples of this often failing to reasonably move people out of the hospital, but keeping them confined, and it is easier for them as well, because it avoids the difficulty of assessing new patients. Just keep the old ones.

This is why I favor returning to general hospital psychiatric units, which have more oversight, not only from within, but from the structure of hospitals with other specialists. There is a lot of strict federal oversight in hospitals. In addition, there are difficult issues with seclusion and restraint practices in psychiatric units, that really need outside supervisions. These are reasons to oppose free standing mental health facilities and insist on integration in general hospital units instead. This is also a good reason to cap civil commitment at six weeks. Modern psychiatric can do a lot in less than six weeks, sometimes just a week or less, to assist people.

Putting mental health at the end of the list of medical priorities, has left us with a city that is flailing economically. That is what you get when you ignore severely mentally ill people, or when you low ball their care to people without license verified competence, and to people that themselves need a lot of supervision from outside parties. Anyway, the superficial democratic party, can’t be bothered, and instead will always go for the headlines and ignore the underlying difficult realities.

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