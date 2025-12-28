Subscribe
Sign in
Latest
Top
Discussions
Portland’s Vacancy Crisis Was Caused by Policy Failure—A Vacancy Tax Will Only Make It Worse
DSA Peacocks are a Bad Idea Factory
Jan 7
•
Brian Owendoff
13
6
2
TriMet’s Budget Crisis Isn’t Just About Money — It’s About Accountability
TriMet is once again warning of looming service cuts, fare increases, and a structural funding gap.
Jan 6
•
Brian Owendoff
9
7
1
AI Runs on Power—and Power Is the New Geopolitics
For years, the technology sector embraced a comforting story: software would eat the world, carbon would fade away, and economic growth would become…
Jan 5
•
Brian Owendoff
3
1
December 2025
Weakness in Multnomah County Economy Will Hold Back Homeless Services Tax Collections, Metro Says
Metro officials concede that the region’s labor market is underperforming national trends even as the U.S.
Dec 28, 2025
•
Brian Owendoff
9
5
2
The Zenith Energy Conundrum
Greater Portland and Oregon's Economy Depends on a Resolution
Dec 25, 2025
•
Brian Owendoff
5
4
Understanding Urban Economic Collapse
Urban economists use the term “doom loop” to describe a specific municipal failure mode.
Dec 23, 2025
•
Brian Owendoff
35
21
10
Housing Got Bigger. Affordability Got Worse. That’s Not a Coincidence.
When we talk about America’s housing affordability crisis, the story usually goes something like this: prices are rising, zoning is restrictive…
Dec 22, 2025
•
Brian Owendoff
7
1
Multnomah County Reports 372 Homeless People Died in 2024
Portland is no longer progressive… we are PERMISSIVE
Dec 21, 2025
•
Brian Owendoff
10
5
2
Oregon: NO PLACE TO DIE
Steve Duin does a nice job factually describing why Oregon is THE WORST state to die in from an estate tax standpoint.
Dec 20, 2025
•
Brian Owendoff
3
1
Statement of Facts and Legal Theory
Why no update on 3rd Party investigation in Pre School for All Director Leslee Barnes?
Dec 20, 2025
•
Brian Owendoff
8
2
1
The CPI Surprise Isn’t a Mystery. Rent Is the Anchor.
Headlines around today’s surprisingly low CPI print are missing what should be obvious: rent is pulling down consumer inflation—and it will likely…
Dec 18, 2025
•
Brian Owendoff
4
2
Opinion: Why Do Portland City Council Staff Need a Union—And From Whom?
More Peacock Drama taking away from real city issues of safety, mental health/homelessness and job creation
Dec 18, 2025
•
Brian Owendoff
7
9
1
© 2026 Brian Owendoff
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts