December 2025

Weakness in Multnomah County Economy Will Hold Back Homeless Services Tax Collections, Metro Says
Metro officials concede that the region’s labor market is underperforming national trends even as the U.S.
  Brian Owendoff
The Zenith Energy Conundrum
Greater Portland and Oregon's Economy Depends on a Resolution
  Brian Owendoff
Understanding Urban Economic Collapse
Urban economists use the term “doom loop” to describe a specific municipal failure mode.
  Brian Owendoff
Housing Got Bigger. Affordability Got Worse. That’s Not a Coincidence.
When we talk about America’s housing affordability crisis, the story usually goes something like this: prices are rising, zoning is restrictive…
  Brian Owendoff
Multnomah County Reports 372 Homeless People Died in 2024
Portland is no longer progressive… we are PERMISSIVE
  Brian Owendoff
Oregon: NO PLACE TO DIE
Steve Duin does a nice job factually describing why Oregon is THE WORST state to die in from an estate tax standpoint.
  Brian Owendoff
Statement of Facts and Legal Theory
Why no update on 3rd Party investigation in Pre School for All Director Leslee Barnes?
  Brian Owendoff
The CPI Surprise Isn’t a Mystery. Rent Is the Anchor.
Headlines around today’s surprisingly low CPI print are missing what should be obvious: rent is pulling down consumer inflation—and it will likely…
  Brian Owendoff
Opinion: Why Do Portland City Council Staff Need a Union—And From Whom?
More Peacock Drama taking away from real city issues of safety, mental health/homelessness and job creation
  Brian Owendoff
